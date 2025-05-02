The CEO of Ekurhuleni Housing Company says the metro is facing a big problem of municipal properties that have fallen into the hands of building hijackers.
Zingisani Nkamana said the hijackers were also intimidating those who want to pay for rental and other services, and as a result they were faced with a huge financial challenge due to non-payment.
“The main issue is that our complexes are hijacked, in particular the PAD complexes ... [Pharoe Park, Airport Park and Delville extension 9].
“They are totally hijacked. In some instances, it's not that tenants are not paying. They are paying, just not to us but to the people that have hijacked these units. Others who wish to pay are also being intimidated for doing so, and so are our complex managers and contractors on site.”
The Ekurhuleni council seating on April 24 tabled a report that revealed that EHC is buckling under severe financial strain, with a bad debt bill of over R200m accumulated over two decades.
The report also warned that EHC financial woes are hampering its ability to deliver on its housing mandate.
Nkamana acknowledged the financial challenges, stating that in a month they bill the tenants about R6m but only get about R1.2m. That, he said, translates to between 20% and 25% collection rate. “In Delville Extension 9, only 15 units out of 112 have been paying rent and rates,” said Nkamana.
Ekurhuleni municipal properties hijacked
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The CEO of Ekurhuleni Housing Company says the metro is facing a big problem of municipal properties that have fallen into the hands of building hijackers.
Zingisani Nkamana said the hijackers were also intimidating those who want to pay for rental and other services, and as a result they were faced with a huge financial challenge due to non-payment.
“The main issue is that our complexes are hijacked, in particular the PAD complexes ... [Pharoe Park, Airport Park and Delville extension 9].
“They are totally hijacked. In some instances, it's not that tenants are not paying. They are paying, just not to us but to the people that have hijacked these units. Others who wish to pay are also being intimidated for doing so, and so are our complex managers and contractors on site.”
The Ekurhuleni council seating on April 24 tabled a report that revealed that EHC is buckling under severe financial strain, with a bad debt bill of over R200m accumulated over two decades.
The report also warned that EHC financial woes are hampering its ability to deliver on its housing mandate.
Nkamana acknowledged the financial challenges, stating that in a month they bill the tenants about R6m but only get about R1.2m. That, he said, translates to between 20% and 25% collection rate. “In Delville Extension 9, only 15 units out of 112 have been paying rent and rates,” said Nkamana.
Among other issues Nkamana raised on the complexes was the issue of residents illegally connecting electricity and water.
He said when they approached the Delville residents to disconnect power they were met with resistance and violence. That prompted the company to bolster security to protect their staff and contractors, he said.
Nkamana said on several occasions the security had to use force on the residents as they were aggressive.
EHC manages a portfolio of social housing of about 1,438 units in four complexes — namely Airport Park, Chris Hani, Delville (extensions 3 and 9) and Pharoe Park. However, Nkamana could not tell Sowetan how many people reside in these complexes.
SowetanLIVE
Over 400 families face eviction from flats
Residents want out of city's hijacked buildings
Summit turns spotlight on poor state of infrastructure in SA
Migration partly to blame for building hijackings, Usindiso inquiry told
Gauteng residents demand president takes urgent action on service delivery failures
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos