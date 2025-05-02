Letsike noted statements by the public and viewers of Podcast and Chill as well as the condemnation by Moja Love of MacG's disregard for women’s rights and gender equality in his utterances.
Deputy minister Mmapaseka Letsike takes stand against 'online GBV'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Deputy minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike says podcaster MacG's statements about media personality Minnie Dlamini were a violation of Dlamini's rights.
Letsike said MacG, whose real name is Macgyver Mukwevho, speculated about the reasons for the break-up of Dlamini's past romantic relationships on his Podcast and Chill platform last month, implying her genital odour was to blame.
“These comments are disgusting and must be regarded as an unconstitutional violation of Dlamini's rights to freedom and security of the person, equality and human dignity as enshrined in the constitution,” she said.
Letsike said she considered MacG's statements to constitute “online gender-based violence” (GBV).
“What is alarming is MacG has a history of disparaging Dlamini and other women on the same platform.”
Letsike criticised cultural history that allows shameful behaviour towards women such as an apartheid era statute that regarded black women as legal minors, commodifying women through lobola regulations and controlling women’s mobility, sexuality, finances and labour, regardless of their standing in society as adults with autonomy and of sound mind.
‘Enough is enough’ — Women For Change slams MacG’s remarks about Minnie Dlamini
Letsike noted statements by the public and viewers of Podcast and Chill as well as the condemnation by Moja Love of MacG's disregard for women’s rights and gender equality in his utterances.
“There is no room in our democracy for misogynistic and demeaning utterances that perpetuate patriarchal iterations of gender relations. We are encouraged that within the ranks of South African society we have people who are sober in mind to call out abhorrent tendencies that are a distraction from achieving gender equality.”
Content creators should be accountable and responsible in pursuit of human dignity and ubuntu.
“Broadcasters must enforce strict standards that prohibit hate speech and personal attacks and regulators should consider whether measures are warranted to prevent the normalisation of GBV on the airwaves.”
MacG’s comments will be reported to the appropriate constitutional and legal bodies, such as the Commission for Gender Equality, the Human Rights Commission and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa so they can look into the matter, she said.
The issue of harmful content on podcasts and streaming platforms will be raised with the minister of communications and digital technologies. The aim is to make sure content that spreads damaging gender stereotypes is properly regulated.
Parliament’s communications and digital technologies portfolio committee will be asked to look into strengthening the law so there is more accountability regarding harmful online content, especially content that puts women and vulnerable groups at risk.
Letsike said MacG will be also referred to parliament’s women, youth and persons with disabilities portfolio committee to summon him to appear before the committee and explain his statements. If he refuses to appear without a valid reason, legal steps could be taken against him, which may include a fine or jail time not exceeding 12 months, or both.
Legal experts will be consulted to see if there’s a basis to lay a charge of crimen injuria against him.
