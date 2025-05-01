Vehicle parts found as police continue search for vehicle after bodies of three missing cops found

Experts are trying to establish if vehicle parts found in the Hennops River are linked to the VW Polo driven by three police officers whose bodies were found in Centurion earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Wednesday that vehicle parts, including front and rear bumpers, were found by search and rescue teams.

She said all three families had been notified of the latest development. She said experts were trying to establish if these vehicle parts were linked to the VW Polo that the three police officers were travelling in.

The bodies of the three officers, constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30, and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were retrieved on Tuesday.

The trio were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1. Their bodies were found with two other bodies, including that of an admin clerk attached to the Lyttelton police station.

“A police reflector jacket belonging to one of the deceased police officers has also been found. SAPS divers, City of Tshwane divers and EMS, SAPS special task force (STF) divers, Search and Rescue South Africa, have located a metal object that they suspect may be the missing vehicle,” Mathe said.