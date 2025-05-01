Underground cable fire closes two lanes of M1 South in Johannesburg

Two lanes of the M1 South have been closed after a cable caught fire under the overpass on Thursday morning.
City Power says emergency services are on site, extinguishing the fire.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said two lanes have been closed.
“Two lanes remain open, which may cause traffic disruptions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling there. Currently, there is no estimated time for when the fire will be extinguished,” said Fihla.
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The fire at the Carr Street Kiosk and the double-decker tunnel has also affected power in Braamfontein and other surrounding areas.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire may have been caused by yet another incident of suspected cable theft and vandalism, a growing trend linked to the criminal activities of zama zamas operating in the inner city underground tunnels,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
“These groups, often violent and heavily armed, continue to pose a serious threat to critical power infrastructure and the safety of our personnel.”
