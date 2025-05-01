However, minister of communications and digital technologies, Solly Malatsi, said the broadcasting company should take some responsibility. “It is completely unacceptable what Mac G said regarding Minnie Dlamini and to have podcasters who have sizeable audiences [doing this] is completely unacceptable.
SowetanLIVE
That Mac G episode not on our platforms – MultiChoice
Minister says broadcasting company should take some responsibility
Image: Frennie Shivambu
MultiChoice says although it is committed to upholding broadcasting standards, the recent controversial Podcast and Chill with MacG episode by MacGyver ‘Mac G’ Mukwevho did not air on its platforms.
This comes after Moja Love (DSTV channel 157) criticised podcaster Mac G for his offensive remarks about media personality Minnie Dlamini on his show.
MacG's remarks sparked a social media outrage, with users calling for the podcast to be cancelled.
MultiChoice spokesperson Suzaan Keyter said Moja Love was a third-party channel which had it' own head of editorial but was held to the same standard. The company said all content aired on its platforms undergoes internal review processes.
“All MultiChoice-owned or commissioned content that is scheduled to broadcast on our platforms, and all content that has aired, undergo[es] an internal review process. This is done to ensure clearance by our editorial standards, as well as compliance with the regulations set forth by the Independent Communications Authority of SA and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA. The episode in question has not been aired on our platforms," MultiChoice said in a statement.
