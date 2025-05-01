News

Senior NPA official in court for rape of 16-year-old

By TIMESLIVE - 01 May 2025 - 10:05
A senior official of the NPA in Limpopo has been arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 47-year-old senior official at the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo appeared in the Dzanani magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of rape.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.

“It is alleged that since 2022, while the victim was 13 years old, the accused sexually abused her on several occasions. She further alleged that on April 29 the accused requested her to come to his place where he sexually abused her inside the garage. This latest incident prompted her to relate the abuse to her mother, who then notified the uncle and the matter was reported to Dzanani police station. The accused was arrested,” said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi. 

The man made his first appearance on Wednesday and remains in custody. His case has been postponed to May 8 for profile and a possible bail application.

TimesLIVE

