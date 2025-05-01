Police have confirmed that a car that was pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday, is the one three of their members were travelling in.
Brig Athlenda Mathe, who is at the scene, said the wrecked vehicle is the VW Polo constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24 and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, were travelling in from Bloemfonten to Limpopo last Wednesday when they disappeared.
Police retrieve car three missing constables were in
Their bodies were retrieved from the river earlier this week, and their families have identified them.
