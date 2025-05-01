News

Handbag and other items found in constables' car after it is pulled out of Hennops River

01 May 2025 - 16:26
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Police divers retrieved a vehicle from the Hennops River along the N1 North.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A white handbag, an identity document, a vehicle service book and keys.

These are some of the items police officers found inside the wrecked white VW Polo, which three Free State constables were travelling into Limpopo when they went missing last week.

The car was retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, just after 2pm on Thursday, more than two hours after it was located.

This is just a few days after rescuers found the bodies of constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, in the river.

It took a lot of manpower from the various search and rescue teams and a heavy-duty tow truck to lift the vehicle out of the river.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are at the scene.

