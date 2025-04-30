News

Western Cape reports more than 30 road deaths after Easter weekend

By Kim Swartz - 30 April 2025 - 10:00
Drunk driving, speeding and fatigue are some of the causes of road accidents. File photo.
Image: Supplied

More than 30 lives were lost due to road fatalities and drunk driving incidents after the Easter long weekend in the Western Cape. 

The province’s mobility department said it is deeply concerned about the high numbers between April 22 and 28 and reported 33 people died, including 19 pedestrians. 

With schools on holiday and another long weekend approaching, all road users, specially drivers and pedestrians, are urged to take greater responsibility for safety,” said mobility spokesperson Muneera Allie.  

“Our province continues to lose far too many lives on the roads, particularly among pedestrians, who remain the most vulnerable group. We are also gravely concerned about the persistently high number of drunk driving arrests.

The province reported 96 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Tips for drivers: 

  • Always slow down in residential areas and near schools. 
  • Be extra cautious at night and in poor visibility conditions. Many pedestrian incidents occur after dark. 
  • Never drink and drive. If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver or use public transport or ride-hailing transport.

Tips for pedestrians: 

  • Cross only at designated pedestrian crossings and intersections. 
  • Wear visible or reflective clothing when walking, specially at night. 
  • Avoid walking on roads while under the influence of alcohol. 

The Western Cape mobility department’s traffic law enforcement is working closely with municipalities and safety partners to increase visibility and enforcement during the high-risk period. Public awareness and individual responsibility, however, remain key to saving lives,” said Allie. 

“These are not only statistics, they represent families, communities and futures lost. We call on all road users to exercise extreme caution and make safety a priority.” 

