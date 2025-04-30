A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Masoyi magistrate’s court on Wednesday after he was arrested when police allegedly found him asleep in bed next to bones believed to have been exhumed from graves.
The man was arrested on Monday after police acted on a report received about an incident at a cemetery in Swalala in Masoyi near White River.
The suspect is charged with violation of graves.
According to police, at about 1.30pm on the day in question a woman entered the Masoyi police station to report that a man had dug up two graves in the cemetery.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the graves were identified as those of the suspect’s father and grandfather, who were laid to rest in 2010.
“Members from the visible policing unit at Masoyi attended to the complaint. On arrival at the cemetery they confirmed the graves had been disturbed. The suspect was cornered in his residence at RDP houses in Swalala. The suspect was found asleep in his bed with bones believed to be from the graves next to him,” Mdhluli said.
He said the bones were confiscated and are part of the investigation.
TimesLIVE
Man arrested after allegedly found asleep in bed with bones believed to be exhumed from graves
Image: 123RF
A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in the Masoyi magistrate’s court on Wednesday after he was arrested when police allegedly found him asleep in bed next to bones believed to have been exhumed from graves.
The man was arrested on Monday after police acted on a report received about an incident at a cemetery in Swalala in Masoyi near White River.
The suspect is charged with violation of graves.
According to police, at about 1.30pm on the day in question a woman entered the Masoyi police station to report that a man had dug up two graves in the cemetery.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the graves were identified as those of the suspect’s father and grandfather, who were laid to rest in 2010.
“Members from the visible policing unit at Masoyi attended to the complaint. On arrival at the cemetery they confirmed the graves had been disturbed. The suspect was cornered in his residence at RDP houses in Swalala. The suspect was found asleep in his bed with bones believed to be from the graves next to him,” Mdhluli said.
He said the bones were confiscated and are part of the investigation.
TimesLIVE
Burials at Joburg's Westpark cemetery to cease in May
Family claims police ‘hinder’ its efforts to get missing son’s body
Families of Lusikisiki massacre victims too scared to return home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos