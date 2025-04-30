Local businesses have raised concerns about the losses they endure during power outages.
Big Brother will be watching you, Tshwane warns vandals
Vagrants causing power outages with cable theft
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The City of Tshwane says it will install cameras at its substations to deal with the ongoing vandalism and damage to infrastructure after 17 substations were vandalised in the past 12 months.
Nine of those were vandalised in the past five months, said the city's spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.
According to Mashigo, they hope the presence of cameras will help curb the problem by alerting security personnel of any suspicious activity around substations so that they can rush there before anything happens.
"This will assist the security personnel to be able to see any intruders before entering our substations and react on time," he said.
Recently, Watloo substation exploded and left many residents in Pretoria East in the dark.
While the cause of this explosion is not yet known and is still under investigation, Mashigo said they had found that homeless people looking for cables to steal were targeting their substations.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that vagrants are intentionally targeting these cables, cutting or removing them in acts of theft and vandalism. These control cables are essential for the reliable operations of substations," he said.
Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Akasia, and Mabopane are some of the communities prone to cable theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure which results in them hardly going a month without power outages as a result.
