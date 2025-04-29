A 75-year-old Mpumalanga woman, her son and grandson will spend a week behind bars before they can apply for bail in connection with the murder of her former policeman husband who was shot and killed during a home invasion.
Wife (75) among family members charged with murder of her husband (80)
The three have been charged with plotting to murder the elderly Willis.
Kenny is Kennedy's son.
Their formal bail application was scheduled for May 6 in the same court, and Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said there could be more arrests in future as the gunmen who committed the crime are still at large.
"We can't rule out further arrests as the investigation continues, hence the state aims to reject the bail of the accused," said Mdhluli.
Willies used to be attached to the Middelburg police station when he was still in the force. He turned into business after his retirement. One of his businesses was a shopping complex called Way-Inn in Schoemansdal.
According to Mdhluli, police were initially told Kennedy was visiting his parents when he was suddenly attacked by two armed men wearing balaclavas as he arrived in his Mercedes-Benz.
"The suspects reportedly tied him with a cable and proceeded into the house where they found Mr Willies seated. They then sadly shot him at point-blank range before fleeing the scene in the son’s vehicle.
"A murder case was opened, and the investigation team worked tirelessly to gather evidence and track down the suspects. Their dedication and expertise in the field led to the swift arrest of the three family members, who now face murder charges."
