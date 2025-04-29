Three of five bodies found in Tshwane river linked to missing constables

Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, the deputy national commissioner for crime detection, said he was not in a position to say whether the police had recovered the bodies of the missing constables because “the investigation is continuing and the family has not even identified [them].
Five bodies have been retrieved by the police from the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, and there is a belief that three of them are those of the Free State constables who were last seen on Wednesday last week.
Three bodies were found on Monday. Then, earlier on Tuesday, the decomposed body of a woman was found in the river, which is believed to have been there for about two weeks. Then, later on Tuesday afternoon, another body was found.
Cebekhulu and Buys worked in Limpopo for Operation Vala Umgodi, a unit that fights illegal mining. They were on their way to their work base at the time after visiting their homes in Free State.
Senoge worked at the Park Road police station charge office in Bloemfontein. She was off duty at the time and was accompanying her boyfriend, Cebekhulu, to Limpopo. She had expected to return with Cebekhulu on Friday (two days later), as he had planned to be present for his mother’s scheduled surgery on the day.
Mathe said the team of experts put together to find the missing police officers was highly trained.
“The team and the evidence they gathered led them to this area yesterday.”
“We need closure for what has happened. Was there an accident,” she asked.
