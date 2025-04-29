A taxi driver was fatally shot while driving on the R617 in Merrivale just outside Howick in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said their crew was on the scene of a fatal incident on the R617 just outside Merrivale, heading towards Mpophomeni.
“A taxi driver was reportedly shot while driving, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and crash,” he said. “Multiple passengers have sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention from our teams. Sadly, the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene,” said Robertson.
He urged motorists to avoid the area to allow emergency and law enforcement personnel to work safely. Authorities were on scene and an investigation was under way.
Taxi driver shot dead, passengers injured outside Howick
Vehicle was moving at the time the driver was killed
Image: Midlands EMS
