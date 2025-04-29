The father of one of the three Free State police officers who went missing en route to Limpopo has confirmed to Sowetan that his daughter is "no more".
On Tuesday afternoon Paul Senoge, the father to Boipelo Senoge, 24, sent a text message to a Sowetan reporter just after 4pm saying: "Hey my sister, my daughter is no more."
My daughter is no more, says missing cop's dad
Image: Supplied
The father of one of the three Free State police officers who went missing en route to Limpopo has confirmed to Sowetan that his daughter is "no more".
On Tuesday afternoon Paul Senoge, the father to Boipelo Senoge, 24, sent a text message to a Sowetan reporter just after 4pm saying: "Hey my sister, my daughter is no more."
In an interview with Sowetan on Monday, Senoge revealed that he had realised something was wrong when Keabetswe did not message him to tell him they had arrived safely in Limpopo.
"We started calling hospitals and police stations to find out if there had been an accident. It’s been incredibly difficult for our family. I can’t sleep, and it’s hard to eat," he said at the time.
SowetanLIVE
Fifth body found in Hennops River, police confirm
Three bodies found in search of missing constables
Police offer R350k reward for missing constables
Search for missing officers intensifies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos