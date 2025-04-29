News

My daughter is no more, says missing cop's dad

29 April 2025 - 16:47
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Constable Boipelo Senoge.
Constable Boipelo Senoge.
Image: Supplied

The father of one of the three Free State police officers who went missing en route to Limpopo has confirmed to Sowetan that his daughter is "no more".

On Tuesday afternoon Paul Senoge, the father to Boipelo Senoge, 24, sent a text message to a Sowetan reporter just after 4pm saying: "Hey my sister, my daughter is no more."

It’s been incredibly difficult for our family. I can’t sleep, and it’s hard to eat,
Paul Senoge

In an interview with Sowetan on Monday, Senoge revealed that he had realised something was wrong when Keabetswe did not message him to tell him they had arrived safely in Limpopo.

"We started calling hospitals and police stations to find out if there had been an accident. It’s been incredibly difficult for our family. I can’t sleep, and it’s hard to eat," he said at the time.

SowetanLIVE

Fifth body found in Hennops River, police confirm

Police have confirmed that a fifth body was found in the Hennops River, Centurion. This is where the police's investigation into the three missing ...
News
5 hours ago

Three bodies found in search of missing constables

The South African Police Services have found three bodies, which are believed to be of the three missing constables who disappeared six days ...
News
8 hours ago

Police offer R350k reward for missing constables

Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30 and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll ...
News
1 day ago

Search for missing officers intensifies

Six days later, a crack team of investigators , and a R350,000 reward ... yet the families of three missing police officers and their colleagues ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally