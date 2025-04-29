Missing VW Polo key to unravelling cops' deaths
‘For now it looks like an accident, [but we’re not sure]’
The police are pinning their hopes on finding the white VW Polo that the three constables were driving to solve the mystery surrounding their deaths.
The puzzling disappearance of constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24 and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, which had gripped the nation for the past few days, reached a tragic end on Tuesday Their bodies were found along with those of two other people in the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, along the N1 on Monday night and Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.