Fifth body found in Hennops River, police confirm

By Herman Moloi and Jeanette Chabalala - 29 April 2025 - 15:50
The scene where bodies believed to be of the three missing police officers were found in the Hennops River in Centurian, near the N1 highway.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Police have confirmed that a fifth body was found in the Hennops River, Centurion. This is where the police's investigation into the three missing constables led them.

Two bodies were found on Monday, another body was found on Tuesday morning, while two more were retrieved in the afternoon. 

Police spokesperson, Brig Athlenda Mathe, told the media a fifth body had been discovered. “They [investigators] have discovered a female body.”

The families of the three missing constables are in Pretoria with police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola and are expected to head to the mortuary to identify the bodies. 

News
News
News
