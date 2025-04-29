News

Easter road deaths plummet due to better law enforcement and civil society — Creecy

Minister praises co-operation among national, provincial and municipal police — and civil society involvement — for significant decrease

29 April 2025 - 13:20
Creecy said the overall reduction in the number of fatalities and accidents can be attributed to widespread and consistent law enforcement.
Creecy said the overall reduction in the number of fatalities and accidents can be attributed to widespread and consistent law enforcement.
Image: Road Traffic Management Corporation

Minister of transport Barbara Creecy says deaths on SA’s roads during Easter dropped from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025 — a decline of 45.6%.

At a media briefing in Tshwane on Tuesday, Creecy said the department this year recorded the lowest number of vehicle accidents compared with the past two years. 

“All provinces recorded a decrease in fatalities except Mpumalanga, which recorded an increase of 27.3 % from 2024,” she said 

Creecy said during the Easter period law enforcement officials checked 177,584 vehicles, issued 44,505 traffic fines, arrested 941 drunken drivers and 89 for speeding.

All provinces recorded a decrease in fatalities except Mpumalanga, which recorded an increase of 27.3 % from 2024,
Barbara Creecy

Eight drivers were arrested while attempting to bribe officials, she said.

Creecy said the overall reduction in the number of fatalities and accidents can be attributed to widespread and consistent law enforcement, co-ordinated action by officers across the three spheres of government, and significant partnerships between civil society and government.

“It shows that the involvement of civil organisations and collaboration of all law enforcement agencies is pivotal in impacting road user behaviour. Furthermore, joint planning by law enforcement agencies from national, provincial, and municipal levels increases the impact of operations,” Creecy said. 

SowetanLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Transport minister Creecy releases Easter road safety report

Minister of transport, Barbara Creecy is briefing the media on the Easter Road Safety Report.  SowetanLIVE 
News
9 hours ago

Transport minister Creecy hails zero fatalities on Limpopo’s N1 over Easter

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has commended law enforcement authorities after South Africa’s busiest highway, the N1 in Limpopo, had by Monday ...
News
1 week ago

'No mercy'- KZN MEC calls for six-year sentences in drunk driving crackdown

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol as transport MEC Siboniso Duma vowed to ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally