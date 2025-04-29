Minister of transport Barbara Creecy says deaths on SA’s roads during Easter dropped from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025 — a decline of 45.6%.
Easter road deaths plummet due to better law enforcement and civil society — Creecy
Minister praises co-operation among national, provincial and municipal police — and civil society involvement — for significant decrease
Image: Road Traffic Management Corporation
Minister of transport Barbara Creecy says deaths on SA’s roads during Easter dropped from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025 — a decline of 45.6%.
At a media briefing in Tshwane on Tuesday, Creecy said the department this year recorded the lowest number of vehicle accidents compared with the past two years.
“All provinces recorded a decrease in fatalities except Mpumalanga, which recorded an increase of 27.3 % from 2024,” she said
Creecy said during the Easter period law enforcement officials checked 177,584 vehicles, issued 44,505 traffic fines, arrested 941 drunken drivers and 89 for speeding.
Eight drivers were arrested while attempting to bribe officials, she said.
Creecy said the overall reduction in the number of fatalities and accidents can be attributed to widespread and consistent law enforcement, co-ordinated action by officers across the three spheres of government, and significant partnerships between civil society and government.
“It shows that the involvement of civil organisations and collaboration of all law enforcement agencies is pivotal in impacting road user behaviour. Furthermore, joint planning by law enforcement agencies from national, provincial, and municipal levels increases the impact of operations,” Creecy said.
