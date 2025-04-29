Hundreds of thousands of rand damage has been caused to properties in Orkney, North West, after 10 sluice gates were opened at the Vaal Dam to reduce capacity following heavy rains experienced recently.
The gates were opened on Friday.
Residents in Orkney are dreading the cost of having to spend close to R1m to repair flood damages.
The department of water & sanitation continues to call for evacuations as they receive reports that some residents were refusing to leave.
Businessman and resident Wally Thole, who lives near the Vaal River embankment, on Monday said they have nowhere else to go despite the danger.
Three of his chalets at Serenity Guesthouse were submerged in water.
“When they sent the announcements in the group for us to start evacuating, we already knew what to do because it's a pattern you get used to. I moved everything, I even took the doors off the hinges because you don't want to start preparing when the water is around your ankles,” said Thole.
He said the situation has got worse in just three weeks, especially with a lack of water and electricity in the area.
Thole said there was a bit of water in the chalets, but when it dried out, he moved everything back.
“On Thursday and Friday [last week], we had to move everything out again as the water just rose overnight.
“Today is a little bit better as it has started going down a little. We've been on a generator, and we've been reusing water,” said Thole.
He said he estimated damage costs running to R500,000.
“There's no insurance. They insured us once in 2010 and realised how much they'd have to keep taking out and then they stopped insuring my business. We're pensioners, so we don't have a million rand lying around, but we believe in faith and we pray. Sometimes people donate either paint or bring new doors and others give us money,” Thole said.
Business people in Orkney count the costs after Vaal Dam flood damage
Ten sluice gates opened to reduce capacity cause havoc
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Another resident and business owner, Tommy Kriel, said it would cost him more than R200,000 to fix everything at the fishing lodge.
“At this point it seems like clockwork. Every two years we are hit with a flood and it gets more and more difficult because this year the business hasn't really been doing that great. The weather is not good and has been causing the river to fluctuate, which has caused a lot of fishers to not really come, and it affects business.
“I was worried about salaries and upkeep, but now I have to find a way to repair all the damage because we don't have insurance,” Kriel said.
Water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said with the sluice gates opened at the dams, the controlled and uncontrolled water releases are leading to overtopping of riverbanks.
“All these dams are leading to overtopping of riverbanks downstream of the Orange and the Vaal rivers, resulting in flooding of settlements that are in the lower-lying areas within the one in 100-year floodline.
“People living within the floodline downstream of the Vaal and Bloemhof dams, and have had to evacuate, should continue to avoid the flooded areas as the river catchment remains oversaturated,” said Mavasa.
Lekwa-Teemane mayor Sebang Motlhabi said: “We have successfully evacuated everyone. Our latest reports confirm that there is no one left on the ground.”
The municipality covers a few areas, including Bloemhof and Christiana.
“Initially, a few individuals resisted but after repeated announcements by the department and the municipality, everyone has complied. To our knowledge, all residents have adhered to the evacuation warnings. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but so far, the evacuation has been fully carried out across the area,” said Motlhabi.
