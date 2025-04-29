A police source said: "The scene is very active with police, divers, choppers and emergency services."
Three bodies found in search of missing constables
Image: SAPS
The South African Police Services have found three bodies, which are believed to be of the three missing constables who disappeared six days ago.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the three bodies were found at the Hennops River in Centurion.
"The SAPS confirms that its investigation has brought it to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1.
"We have three bodies so far whose identities are yet to be confirmed- we are searching for another body and for any other evidence that will assist us in concluding the case of the missing police officers," she said.
Search for missing officers intensifies
