He described Tembe as a young man of great promise who has now joined his late parents.
“To Inkosi Tembe and the entire Tembe royal family, the ANC stand firmly by your side. Your grief is the pain of a movement that believes in family, unity and ubuntu,” said Sibisi.
The ANC praised the swift response of the road traffic inspectorate and other emergency services who braved challenging weather conditions to help those involved in accidents.
“We are reminded once again of the fragility of life and the urgency of safer roads,” said Sibisi.
Both Sibisi and Duma said the loss comes as the province also mourns the deaths of five others on Sunday morning.
“Equally we express our heartfelt sympathies to the families of five people who died in another horrific accident that took place in Cato Ridge this morning,” said Duma.
The five, believed to be family members, were transporting a family member, who had been assaulted and stabbed, to hospital.
The driver is believed to have lost control and collided with a concrete drain on Eddie Hagen Drive in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.
According to ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson the vehicle split in half. “A triage was done and it was noted a single vehicle was involved which had six occupants in it,” he said.
Four occupants were declared dead at the scene, he said. While paramedics were treating another patient, he went into cardiac arrest and died. The sixth person was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Royal family member Inkosi Mabhudi Tembe dies in KZN car crash
Image: SUPPLIED
Tributes have been pouring in after the death of Inkosi Mabhudi Tembe of the Tembe royal family who was killed in a car accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and infrastructure MEC Siboniso Duma said Tembe, 41, died instantly with his friend Sihle Mthembu in a head-on collision on the N2, between uThukela river and Dokodweni toll plaza.
At the time of the accident Tembe was travelling to his home in uMkhanyakude district municipality on the north coast, Duma said.
Tembe leaves behind his fiancée, two sisters and a younger brother.
The ANC expressed its condolences to the Tembe family. Spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said the royal family and the people of KwaNgwanase were deeply affected by Tembe's death.
“Their untimely deaths have shattered many hearts, particularly within the Tembe royal family and the broader Umkhanyakude community, as they were returning home when fate struck mercilessly,” said Sibisi.
He described Tembe as a young man of great promise who has now joined his late parents.
“To Inkosi Tembe and the entire Tembe royal family, the ANC stand firmly by your side. Your grief is the pain of a movement that believes in family, unity and ubuntu,” said Sibisi.
The ANC praised the swift response of the road traffic inspectorate and other emergency services who braved challenging weather conditions to help those involved in accidents.
“We are reminded once again of the fragility of life and the urgency of safer roads,” said Sibisi.
Both Sibisi and Duma said the loss comes as the province also mourns the deaths of five others on Sunday morning.
“Equally we express our heartfelt sympathies to the families of five people who died in another horrific accident that took place in Cato Ridge this morning,” said Duma.
The five, believed to be family members, were transporting a family member, who had been assaulted and stabbed, to hospital.
The driver is believed to have lost control and collided with a concrete drain on Eddie Hagen Drive in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.
According to ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson the vehicle split in half. “A triage was done and it was noted a single vehicle was involved which had six occupants in it,” he said.
Four occupants were declared dead at the scene, he said. While paramedics were treating another patient, he went into cardiac arrest and died. The sixth person was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member to hospital
Two dead, including 6-year-old, after water tanker crashes into PMB homes
Gqeberha's R75 road claims two more lives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos