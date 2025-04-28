News

Police offer R350k reward for missing constables

By TImesLIVE - 28 April 2025 - 11:03
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Keamogetswe Buys, 24, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Keamogetswe Buys, 24, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo
Image: SAPS

Police have offered a R350,000 reward for information on three constables who went missing last week and anyone who could be responsible for their disappearance.

Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30 and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza along the N1.

The trio who were off duty at the time, were travelling in a white VW Polo sedan (registration number JCL 401 FS) from Bloemfontein to Limpopo where they had been deployed when they disappeared. Their vehicle tracking system and cellphones have been unreachable since their last known location.

The VW Polo in which three constables were last seen on Wednesday.
The VW Polo in which three constables were last seen on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

On Sunday national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya met the team involved in investigating the disappearance of the three officers. 

The delegation then met the constables' families.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said he was “gravely concerned” over the missing officers.

“We have been briefed by the national commissioner who has assured us every possible lead is being followed. The families of the missing members have been met and will continue to receive support and updates from the SAPS leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time.” said Mchunu.

“We call on the community to assist law enforcement. No piece of information is too small. These are our colleagues, our sons and daughters, and we must act as one in ensuring their safe return. The national commissioner has announced that a reward of R350,000 is available for information which can lead to the whereabouts of our members and the whereabouts of those criminals that are behind their disappearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Capt Chaacha Manga, on 082-527-6099.

TimesLIVE

Three corpses stolen from mortuary in Northern Cape still missing, no arrests

Northern Cape police are still in the dark after three corpses were stolen from a private mortuary in Kuruman.
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town tourist reported missing at Augrabies Falls National Park

A 66-year-old tourist from Cape Town has been reported missing after embarking on a hike in the Augrabies Falls National Park in the Northern Cape.
News
1 week ago

Malebogo Molokoane in a 'happy place' as she prepares for US exhibition

Fine artist Malebogo Molokoane has described her first three months in the US as an exhilarating experience.
S Mag
6 days ago

Distraught family want to know how their missing child drowned

The distraught family of grade 2 Nsimbini primary school pupil Siqalo Ntlooa who disappeared after a day out with three friends are puzzled that the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally