News

IN PICS | Gauteng education to ensure schooling continues after high school was gutted by fire

28 April 2025 - 13:15
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
Image: Supplied

Eleven classrooms at Riverlea High School in Johannesburg were damaged after a fire broke out at the school on Sunday evening.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded to the fire at about 5.57pm.

“Eleven were completely gutted by fire. The classes that caught fire are located on the old building; from the 11 classes that caught fire, only four are used,” he said.

Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the preliminary reports suggest the fire started in an unused classroom.

“The department is working urgently to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption when schooling resumes on May 5. A temporary plan has been put in place to use the school hall for affected learners while arrangements are being finalised for the delivery of four mobile classrooms, fully furnished, to replace the lost classrooms.

Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
Image: Supplied

“Fortunately, the rest of the school’s infrastructure remains intact and operations for other grades will continue without challenges. About 230 learners are directly impacted by the aftermath of this fire and every effort is being made to normalise the situation swiftly,” said Mabona.

Khumalo said no injuries were recorded and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“We urge the residents of Johannesburg to take extra care of all electrical appliances and to report all incidents as they occur,” he said.

Sections of Riverlea High School were engulfed by fire on Sunday evening.
Sections of Riverlea High School were engulfed by fire on Sunday evening.
Image: Supplied
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea high school on Sunday evening.
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea high school on Sunday evening.
Image: Supplied
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea high school on Sunday evening.
Eleven classrooms were engulfed by fire at Riverlea high school on Sunday evening.
Image: Supplied

SowetanLIVE

IN PICS | Several roads still closed on Monday after Tokai, Silvermine blazes

Several roads remained closed in the Cape Peninsula on Monday after blazes in the Upper Tokai and Silvermine sections of Table Mountain National Park ...
News
8 hours ago

Teen charged with arson in massive New Jersey state fire

A New Jersey teenager has been charged with arson in connection with a wildfire in the Pinelands region that has already scorched 15,000 acres and ...
News
3 days ago

Sithembiso Mdlalose, alleged Usindiso arsonist, gets more time to prepare his testimony

Sithembiso Mdlalose, accused of starting a fire at the hijacked Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD that killed 76 people in 2023, says he is ...
News
3 days ago

Another fire: Hospital turns patients away

A mother seeking urgent care for her four-month-old daughter with a heart condition was among dozens of patients turned away from the Tembisa ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally