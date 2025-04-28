“Fortunately, the rest of the school’s infrastructure remains intact and operations for other grades will continue without challenges. About 230 learners are directly impacted by the aftermath of this fire and every effort is being made to normalise the situation swiftly,” said Mabona.
Khumalo said no injuries were recorded and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
“We urge the residents of Johannesburg to take extra care of all electrical appliances and to report all incidents as they occur,” he said.
IN PICS | Gauteng education to ensure schooling continues after high school was gutted by fire
Eleven classrooms at Riverlea High School in Johannesburg were damaged after a fire broke out at the school on Sunday evening.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded to the fire at about 5.57pm.
“Eleven were completely gutted by fire. The classes that caught fire are located on the old building; from the 11 classes that caught fire, only four are used,” he said.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the preliminary reports suggest the fire started in an unused classroom.
“The department is working urgently to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption when schooling resumes on May 5. A temporary plan has been put in place to use the school hall for affected learners while arrangements are being finalised for the delivery of four mobile classrooms, fully furnished, to replace the lost classrooms.
