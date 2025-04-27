News

Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member to hospital

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 27 April 2025 - 10:40
Five people believed to be family members were killed in a car accident while transporting another family member who had been stabbed and assaulted to hospital.
Image: Supplied by ALS paramedics

Five people, believed to be family members, were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning while transporting another family member who had been assaulted and stabbed to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have lost control of the car and it collided with a concrete drain on Eddie Hagen Drive in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.

According to ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics responded to the accident just before 6am and found total carnage with the vehicle split in half.

“A triage was done, and it was noted a single vehicle was involved, which had six occupants in it,” said Jamieson.

He said four were declared deceased on the scene. While paramedics were working on the scene, one patient went into a state of cardiac arrest.

“Despite emergency workers' best efforts, the patient passed away on the scene, bringing the total number of people killed to five,” said Jamieson.

The sixth person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Jamieson said the road was closed by the SAPS collision unit, who were conducting investigations, and would remain closed for some time to allow for the scene to be cleared. He advised motorists to avoid using the road. 

TimesLIVE

