WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

By TimesLIVE - 25 April 2025 - 11:30

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings into the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Jeff Radebe tells inquest how Albert Luthuli defied the apartheid regime

Despite the strict banning orders were meted out by the apartheid regime on the ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli, he continued to defy ...
1 day ago

Grandson hints at international involvement in Albert Luthuli’s death

Family believes a ‘certain country’ had an interest in seeing the famous anti-apartheid activist killed
1 week ago

'Luthuli was not deaf not to hear oncoming train'

The daughter-in-law of the late ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli refuted claims he may had committed suicide in 1967.
1 week ago

OPINION | Why Sobukwe’s legacy must live on through our heritage sites

Sobukwe’s towering intellect, moral clarity and unrelenting pursuit of African self-determination shaped a generation and challenged the conscience ...
3 days ago

