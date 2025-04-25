Recently released crime statistics revealed that about 75 people were killed daily in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, Richard Mamabolo of Popcru said "hopefully, the security cluster won't be adversely affected" by the VAT increase withdrawal.
VAT hike withdrawal good but...
Concerns over possible budget cuts to public services
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
Unions and analysts have welcomed the reversal of the 0.5% value-added tax (VAT) increase but have raised concerns about possible budget cuts to public services, especially with National Treasury estimating a R75bn shortfall over the medium term due to the withdrawal.
This follows an announcement made on Thursday morning by Treasury confirming that it would not proceed with the VAT increase initially planned for May 1. The increase was expected to bring in about R13.5bn in revenue in the 2025/26 financial year.
Economist Frank Blackmore from KPMG said the jump from a projected R13.5bn gain to a R75bn deficit raises serious questions. "The first thing journalists should ask is how it grew from R10 to R13bn all the way to R75bn. What happened? What was added to the deficit to make it more? What have you added to expenditure?"
Blackmore said the first instinct of decision-makers might be to cut essential public services rather than reduce non-critical spending to make up for the shortfall.
“We should be starting with marketing budgets, VIP protection, unnecessary travel, and questioning the size of the cabinet. Is it really necessary to have two deputy ministers in some departments? Those who haven’t delivered should be the first to go.
"The VAT reversal is good for consumers because prices won’t rise now, which gives people more spending power and helps economic activity. But if the shortfall leads to budget cuts in health care, education or safety, the cost to society will be much greater," he said.
Rural Health Advocacy Project's Russell Rensburg also raised similar concerns.
“The reversal of the VAT increase is good news, however we are concerned whether this will also reverse the R28bn addition [to the health budget], which appears likely. We are very concerned that publicly funded healthcare capacity will be further eroded. This could have a catastrophic impact on the fight against HIV, Aids and TB,” said Rensburg.
Recently released crime statistics revealed that about 75 people were killed daily in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, Richard Mamabolo of Popcru said "hopefully, the security cluster won't be adversely affected" by the VAT increase withdrawal.
Mamabolo said public servants should not pay the price for poor governance.
“We believe that if there are no more shortfalls on departmental allocations, which are mainly due to corruption, then we should be on a path to address all challenges without compromising public servants who are always bearers of government’s inefficiencies."
On the other hand, the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) voiced concerns about municipal funding, saying municipalities are underfunded and some municipalities, like Tembelihle in the Northern Cape, have even told workers they can’t pay salaries.
"If Treasury doesn’t address this in the revised budget, workers and communities will suffer even more," said spokesperson Papikie Mohale. "Whether there is a VAT increase or not, municipalities must be prioritised."
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been granted 30 days to present a revised budget proposal.
The process will involve introducing a new Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill (Rates Bill) that maintains the VAT rate at 15%, and withdrawing the previously tabled Appropriation and Division of Revenue Bills to adjust expenditure accordingly.
For the past few days, banks and insurance companies have been sending messages to their clients, saying they would be adjusting their premiums to reflect the new VAT rate.
However, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Sanlam confirmed that they were going to reverse the new prices and not implement the previously announced fee changes linked to the VAT hike.
"We are currently implementing the VAT change roll-back on our systems and due care is being taken to attend to all technical changes so that there is no impact to any fees. Any discrepancies that may inadvertently arise will be rectified accordingly," said Nedbank's Lucky Makopane.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union offered alternatives to fill the revenue gap, saying the government must consider increasing the wealth tax or reversing the 1% corporate income tax cut, which has already cost billions.
