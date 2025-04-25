'SA should move fast to improve its books culture'

“Over time, we have seen growing awareness of the importance of literacy, with increased access to reading materials through digital platforms and community-led initiatives. However, systemic issues such as unequal access to quality education and resources continue to affect the development of a strong, widespread reading culture.”
Major challenges include unequal access to early childhood education, a shortage of reading materials in all of SA’s languages, under resourced schools and libraries, and a lack of teacher support and training in foundational literacy.
“Socioeconomic factors and language barriers also play a significant role. Many children are taught in a language that is not their mother tongue, which affects comprehension and overall learning outcomes," Chizu said, adding that cultivating a love for reading starts with access to engaging, relatable, and age-appropriate material, especially in the learners ’ home language.
“Storytelling, community reading clubs, parent-child reading time, and the use of digital tools, can all help. Involving young people in the creation of stories – an d giving them a platform to share their voices, also builds interest and confidence. We must celebrate reading as a joyful, social and empowering act rather than just a school requirement.”
Chizu said schools lay the foundation by teaching basic reading and writing skills while libraries serve as hubs of access, providing materials, safe spaces and programmes that encourage reading for pleasure.
“Community organisations often bridge the gap between schools and homes, offering support through after-school programmes, book donations, literacy workshops and outreach campaigns. Collaboration among these entities strengthens literacy efforts across the board . ”
Meanwhile, over 3,000 pupils in 140 schools were affected by the Gauteng education department ’s decision to terminate its partnership with Nal’ibali earlier this month. Nal’ibali, encourages children ’s potential through reading.
The termination follows the arrest of a Nal’ibali practitioner for alleged sexual assault of a grade 3 pupil at Braamfischerville Primary School who was part of the reading club.
SowetanLIVE
'SA should move fast to improve its books culture'
Stats show 80% of grade 3 pupils cannot read for meaning
Image: Supplied
SA must move quickly to improve its reading culture to increase the number of pupils who can read for meaning.
This is according to Tafadzwa Joy Chizu, operations and communications coordinator at the Literacy Association of SA, who spoke to Sowetan as the world marked World Book and Copyright Day on Wed nes day.
Recent statistics show that 80% of grade 3 pupils in the country cannot read for meaning. Learners who grow up with weak literacy skills struggle with su bjects like maths and science and are less likely to complete school or access higher education . Chizu said community organisations can play an important role in cultivating the love for reading.
“There is an urgency to address this alarming statistic”, she said, as well as ensuring that community-led initiatives promote early childhood reading.
“While there are strong pockets of reading enthusiasm, particularly in schools and among literacy-focused communities, national data still reflects significant challenges,” Chizu said.
“Over time, we have seen growing awareness of the importance of literacy, with increased access to reading materials through digital platforms and community-led initiatives. However, systemic issues such as unequal access to quality education and resources continue to affect the development of a strong, widespread reading culture.”
Major challenges include unequal access to early childhood education, a shortage of reading materials in all of SA’s languages, under resourced schools and libraries, and a lack of teacher support and training in foundational literacy.
“Socioeconomic factors and language barriers also play a significant role. Many children are taught in a language that is not their mother tongue, which affects comprehension and overall learning outcomes," Chizu said, adding that cultivating a love for reading starts with access to engaging, relatable, and age-appropriate material, especially in the learners ’ home language.
“Storytelling, community reading clubs, parent-child reading time, and the use of digital tools, can all help. Involving young people in the creation of stories – an d giving them a platform to share their voices, also builds interest and confidence. We must celebrate reading as a joyful, social and empowering act rather than just a school requirement.”
Chizu said schools lay the foundation by teaching basic reading and writing skills while libraries serve as hubs of access, providing materials, safe spaces and programmes that encourage reading for pleasure.
“Community organisations often bridge the gap between schools and homes, offering support through after-school programmes, book donations, literacy workshops and outreach campaigns. Collaboration among these entities strengthens literacy efforts across the board . ”
Meanwhile, over 3,000 pupils in 140 schools were affected by the Gauteng education department ’s decision to terminate its partnership with Nal’ibali earlier this month. Nal’ibali, encourages children ’s potential through reading.
The termination follows the arrest of a Nal’ibali practitioner for alleged sexual assault of a grade 3 pupil at Braamfischerville Primary School who was part of the reading club.
SowetanLIVE
Government offers 200,000 teacher assistant positions for unemployed youth
Universal early childhood development should have started 30 years ago: Ramaphosa
Maths, literacy crisis for pupils, teachers – report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos