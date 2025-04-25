News

PODCAST | VAT increase reversal, Beitbridge crackdown and failures that led to Thembisa Hospital blaze

By SowetanLIVE - 25 April 2025 - 16:28
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

In the latest episode of SL Cabinet, hosts Koena Mashale and Herman Moloi delve into SA’s pressing issues. They discuss the reversal of the VAT increase, highlighting the DA’s legal challenge and the ANC’s response, emphasising the impact on the poor and potential budget cuts to public services.

The team also examines the Border Management Authority’s (BMA) recent operations at the Beitbridge border post. Despite being understaffed and under-resourced, the BMA has intensified efforts to curb illegal crossings, using drone surveillance to identify and arrest facilitators who charge undocumented migrants R300 to cross into SA. Commissioner Michael Masiapato emphasises targeting these facilitators to disrupt illegal operations.

Additionally, the podcast covers Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to SA, where he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss strengthening international support for Ukraine. However, Zelensky had to cut his visit short due to a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv.

Lastly, they address the fire at Thembisa Hospital’s accident and emergency unit, with the Public Servants Association highlighting long-standing infrastructure failures and ignored warnings that have endangered hospital workers and patients.

Tune in to SL Cabinet for an in-depth analysis of these critical stories shaping SA’s sociopolitical landscape.

