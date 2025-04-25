News

Justice from the grave of rape victim as perpetrator sentenced to life

25 April 2025 - 14:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The state brought an application in terms of the Law of Evidence Amendment Act to have the hearsay statement of the deceased rape complainant be admitted as evidence.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Justice has been served for a woman who was 82-years old when she was raped at her home in North West 13 years ago.

The Atamelang regional court on Friday sentenced Tlotlano Simon Monnatshitlo, 50, to life imprisonment for the rape of the woman who has since died.

On September 21 2012, near Madibogo village, Monnatshitlo, who was 37 at the time, entered the victim's house in the company of his two accomplices. The three raped the woman before fleeing the scene.

The victim ran to the neighbours and reported the rape. Two accused were linked through DNA and were arrested. There was not sufficient evidence to link the third suspect. 

The two co-accused later died before the matter could go to trial and Monnatshitlo was left as the only accused.

“The accused pleaded not guilty and opted to remain silent and leave it to the state to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said.

By the time the trial started the complainant had died and as a result the state brought an application, in terms the Law of Evidence Amendment Act, to have her hearsay statement be admitted as evidence.

“The state’s application was granted by the court and the accused was convicted on the hearsay evidence of the deceased complainant, testimony of two state witnesses as well as by the DNA report that positively linked him.”

Rachel Makhari, director of public prosecutions in the North West, commended the prosecutor and other role players who ensured justice was served for the victim.

“This sentence serves as a deterrent against perpetrators of gender-based violence,” she said.

R300 to enter SA illegally