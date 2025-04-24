News

Zuma fails again to have Downer removed as prosecutor in arms deal case

By TANIA BROUGHTON - 24 April 2025 - 11:45
Former president Jacob Zuma has failed in his latest attempt to remove lead prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms-deal related trial. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma has failed in his latest attempt to remove lead prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms-deal related trial. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Jacob Zuma has again failed to remove lead prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal-related trial.

Presiding judge Nkosinathi Chili on Thursday refused to grant Zuma leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal against a ruling he made in September last year, dismissing his application seeking to have Downer taken off the case.

Chili said he had to consider whether Zuma had reasonable prospects of success if his appeal was heard.

He did not believe Zuma’s fair trial rights would be compromised if Downer remained, and there were no reasonable prospects another court would come to a different conclusion.

Zuma arrived late for the hearing. His advocate Dali Mpofu apologised on his behalf, saying it was due to an overflowing river. The judge adjourned the proceedings briefly.

When they resumed, Mpofu said he had instructions to petition the SCA for leave to appeal.

Chili then began hearing submissions on an application by Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, for an acquittal based on its claims that two of its key witnesses have died.

Zuma has submitted a conditional counter-application for a similar acquittal, should Thales be successful.

The matter continues.

TimesLIVE

ANC in KZN became too comfortable in power, says convener Jeff Radebe

The ANC in KZN had become so comfortable with being in power that it had drifted away from those it led, says the recently appointed convener of the ...
News
1 week ago

Mpofu says 'leaks' to journalists will be raised at arms-deal trial

Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile says the state should do something “beyond honourable” and drop arms deal-related corruption charges ...
News
2 months ago

Do 'honourable' thing and drop arms deal charges against Zuma - Khanyile

Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile says the state should do something “beyond honourable” and drop arms deal-related corruption charges ...
News
2 months ago

Judge Chili outlines reasons for refusing Downer’s removal in Zuma’s application

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili on Wednesday gave reasons for his March ruling that advocate Billy Downer could remain on the case.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...
R300 to enter SA illegally