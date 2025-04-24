News

WATCH | Political parties brief media on VAT discussion outcomes

By SOWETANLIVE - 24 April 2025 - 11:59

Courtesy of SABC

ANC, IFP, Action-SA, the PAC, Rise Mzansi, BOSA, the UDM, Good Party, Al-Jamah and the PA will hold a joint media briefing on the outcomes of their discussions to resolve the fiscal framework.

WATCH | DA, EFF challenge the VAT increase

The Western Cape High Court will hear an application by the DA and EFF 0,5 percentage point VAT increase passed by the National Assembly recently.
1 day ago

VAT reversal due to legal pressure – Zille

The DA says the reversal of the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase had little to do with political consultations and everything to do with the DA and ...
5 hours ago

DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament

The DA and the EFF’s court case to block the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike from kicking in on May 1, now being argued in the Western Cape High Court, ...
2 days ago

VAT hike is reversed, spending cuts now on the cards

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has reversed the proposed increase in VAT, which will now remain at 15% after May 1 — requiring spending ...
10 hours ago

