WATCH | Innovate Africa: Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s there

By Kieno Kammies - 24 April 2025 - 15:52

As the first non-American CEO of Levi’s in South Africa and founder of the iconic BrandsRock, Michael Joubert has carved a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in brand and business strategy.

His career has spanned continents and industries, working with some of the world’s most recognisable names — and now, through The Billybo Group, he’s sharing that knowledge with everyone from global corporations to gritty start-ups.

In this episode, Michael sat down with Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies to dive into the heart of brand, culture and storytelling.

From building global teams to backing local talent, it’s a conversation packed with practical wisdom and no-nonsense advice from someone who’s lived the highs and learnt from the lows. Whether you’re leading a legacy brand or just starting to sketch your logo, this one’s not to be missed.

