Two more suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of murder related to an alleged hit inside the court building.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said: “Ongoing investigations into the murder at Wynberg magistrate's court two weeks ago where a 50-year-old man was fatally wounded led Western Cape serious violent crime detectives to the southern suburbs, where they arrested two males aged 23 and 34 on Thursday morning in connection with the murder.
“This brings the number of suspects arrested for the murder to four.”
Shireen Matthews, 35, and Abubaker Adams, 24, were in the dock on Thursday.
The state alleges Matthews was the “brains” behind the brazen shooting incident and had conspired with members of the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang to kill former taxi owner Dingalomoya Chintso. Adams was allegedly one of two shooters involved.
Two more suspects arrested over Wynberg courthouse ‘hit’
Image: Kim Swartz
Chintso, 50, was shot dead on April 8. At the time he was facing charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.
The court heard the suspects face charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The state alleges they aided and abetted criminal gang activities in association with the JFK gang, are implicated in the premeditated murder of Chintso and unlawfully possessed firearms and ammunition.
Matthews faces additional charges of:
TimesLIVE
