Rise Mzansi says finance minister freed from extortion

Treasury said the reversal would leave a projected shortfall of about R75bn over the medium term, requiring cuts to the national budget.
“One of the most important things about the culmination of this process was that the finance minister needed to own the decision and make the announcement first. This process has been about freeing the finance minister from extortion. We can now proceed with the budget without having to talk about legislation that has already been passed by parliament," Zibi said.
Zibi criticised what he described as political parties using the VAT issue for leverage.
“We cannot hold budgets hostage to other political priorities that have nothing to do with appropriation. Our debt servicing costs have gone up by more than R30-35bn because of the political party that wanted to hold the budgeting process hostage," he said.
Zibi said the VAT reversal proved that “none of us were happy about the VAT increase, but I said repeatedly that there will be no culmination to this process where nobody takes tough decisions. And yes, they’re [DA] claiming victory, but all of the points of extortion they placed on the table – they’re not on the table anymore.”
Acknowledging the challenges of working within a coalition structure, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said they recognise that SA has entered a period of coalitions at the national government level, which may be characterised as uncharted waters.
"If we had a wealth of experience, we may have approached this differently. In those discussions leading to the reversal, the DA featured too. We talked lastly with everyone last week, including EFF and everyone. We agreed that they were going to have a follow-up this coming week," he said.
According to Mbalula, the ANC supported the removal of the VAT increase after engagement with various parties. This is despite DA federal chairperson Helen Zille saying this morning that the reversal had little to do with political consultations and everything to do with the DA and EFF's court application in the Western Cape High Court.
“Without a VAT increase, this budget is the most perfect budget in our view because it addresses the question of growth. The pronouncement by the Treasury came earlier than whatever they were asking from the courts and that is the reality. We [ANC] never asked anyone to withdraw from court. We went with this process because we believed in this process," said Mbalula.
Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba pushed back on claims that credit for the reversal was due solely to litigation by the DA and the EFF.
“Let me be clear, the reversal of this VAT increase was not achieved by the parties that were in court on Tuesday. The VAT reversal was achieved by political parties that were willing to put their differences aside and demonstrate the maturity required to find an alternative to a VAT increase.
"Despite this, what followed was a deliberate and well-funded misinformation campaign that misled you, the South African people, falsely claiming that ActionSA supported a VAT increase," he said.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says one cannot hold the budget hostage against other political priorities and that the reversal of the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase was all about freeing the minister of finance from extortion.
Zibi, along with other political parties like the ANC, Patriotic Alliance (PA), ActionSA and Build One South Africa (Bosa), addressed the media in Sandton on Thursday morning after National Treasury’s announcement not to proceed with the VAT increase as initially planned.
