Jwara said though the church has been left reeling they were taking comfort in his teachings.
“Its difficult to part ways with him. We are conscious of the fact he was 88 and therefore he could have not lived for ever. He has done his work and we are very happy,” said Jwara.
He said it was for this reason the church was coming before God with gratitude for having been given a man of Francis' stature.
He was optimistic his successor would continue with the “glowing legacy which Francis leaves behind”.
“It was his humble disposition which endeared him to people, something which the broader church has a challenge to emulate. I was asking myself why other people could not follow his ideals? Why can’t politicians be like him? He was a big man. If you went to Rome you would have seen how he moved around in a small car. Why can our leaders not do the same and the money be used instead to help the poor?” Jwara asked.
IN PICS | Durban mass honours late Pope Francis
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The late Pope Francis has been hailed as a prophet who served the world by preaching not only to Catholics but to greater society.
This is according to the Catholic Archbishop Mandla Jwara who was speaking during an evening mass where worshippers gathered to celebrate the life of Francis at the Emmanuel Cathedral in Durban on Wednesday evening.
“He also preached to those who have power politically and economically. His main concerns were about the suffering of people. He wanted to know why people should be suffering and poor when the world was endowed with resources,” said Jwara.
The pontiff died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday.
Vatican News reported he died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Jwara said though the church has been left reeling they were taking comfort in his teachings.
“Its difficult to part ways with him. We are conscious of the fact he was 88 and therefore he could have not lived for ever. He has done his work and we are very happy,” said Jwara.
He said it was for this reason the church was coming before God with gratitude for having been given a man of Francis' stature.
He was optimistic his successor would continue with the “glowing legacy which Francis leaves behind”.
“It was his humble disposition which endeared him to people, something which the broader church has a challenge to emulate. I was asking myself why other people could not follow his ideals? Why can’t politicians be like him? He was a big man. If you went to Rome you would have seen how he moved around in a small car. Why can our leaders not do the same and the money be used instead to help the poor?” Jwara asked.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“He lived the whole idea of equality. He was also of the view that we can all help each other if we are united.”
Jwara said retired cardinal Wilfred Napier and Cardinal Stephen Brislin would attend the pontiff's funeral on Saturday at St Peter's Basilica.
Preacher Michael Lewis, who also addressed the mass, said one of Francis' attributes was being able to listen to people.
“He was a human being who had a job to do. He did the job in his own way. He also took over at the church during the most difficult time. He lived his life openly and was unwavering in his fidelity.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of acclaimed non-violence activist Mahatma Gandhi, recalled crossing paths with the pontiff in 2020 in Rome when she attended a conference in Italy.
The conference also coincided with the Easter period and the world was on the brink of the Covid-19 outbreak.
“When I was there Pope Francis had blessed me. I was very lucky. This is the person whom I feel speaks to the whole world, not just the Catholic church,” said Gandhi.
She said Francis' messages on respect among faith and how people can change the situation from an unequal society to an equal society is also something which impressed her.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa, parties remember Pope Francis for leadership, humility and simplicity
IN PICS | The faithful pay last respects as Pope Francis lies in state at St Peter’s Basilica
Pope Francis dies aged 88
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos