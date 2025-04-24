Four alleged gangsters from crime hotspot Amaoti abandon their bail bid

Four suspects linked to a spate of about 20 murders and robberies in crime-ridden Amaoti, north of Durban, abandoned their bail applications in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Sifiso Innocent Zukulu, 22, Khayelihle Cele. 23, Sanele Shwabade, 21, and Sanele Ngwane, 22, appeared in a packed courtroom watched over by public order police.

They face a raft of charges which include more than 20 murders dating back to last year, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and ammunition and kidnapping charges.

They all elected to be represented by Legal Aid attorney Siyabuya Makolose.

While the court heard how all the suspects had no previous convictions, they have a string of pending cases in the Durban magistrate's court. The offences relate to possession of firearms and ammunition.

In one of cases, suspects kidnapped and forced one victim to transfer over R25,000 after they had physically assaulted him. They also stole his branded clothing including an Adidas jacket which they wore in court, Lacoste sandals and takkies as well as G-star Raw jeans.

Prosecutor Anusha Govender who opposed bail cited outstanding investigation and post mortem reports of the victims killed by the accused, medical reports emanating from the attempted murder charges, identity parade statements and witness statements as reasons to adjourn the matter.

The hearing was delayed as the suspects attempted to counter a media application to televise proceedings as they feared for their safety from an angry community.

Magistrate Nkanyiso Madlala said while he conceded the right to privacy and a fair trial he deemed the matter to be of public interest.

“The basis for opposition by the applicants is baseless,” said Madlala.

Earlier, scores of Amaoti residents gathered outside the court bearing pangas and sticks to protest against bail being granted to the men.

A multidisciplinary team comprising officers from crime intelligence, Cato Manor crime prevention, Inanda detectives and Durban metro police arrested the four in Cato Manor on Saturday.

The matter was adjourned to May 27.

TimesLIVE