News

Flooding: N12 closed, residents, motorists warned to be alert

The flooding was caused by three farm dams overflowing

24 April 2025 - 13:42
Image: Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as heavy rainfall has led to the temporary closure of major roads in the North West, including the N12 highway near Potchefstroom and Martin Khunoe Road near the New Matlosana Mall.

The North West department of community safety andtransport management has deployed traffic officers to assist and direct road users as parts of these roads are submerged due to flooding.

“The N12 is temporarily closed. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes,” the traffic call centre confirmed to Sowetan on Thursday.

The affect of the flooding stretches beyond the N12 highway, as several areas within Matlosana are affected, and rising water levels along the Schoonspruit River have prompted warnings of possible evacuations.

“Residents living along Schoonspruit, Cuckoo, Freedman and Adrian streets are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if necessary for their safety,” Matlosana’s office of disaster management said in a statement.

The statement said the flooding was caused by three farm dams overflowing, which  increased water flow towards Schoonspruit and Ventersdorp areas.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Ward 39 DA councillor Inge Wilken wrote: “We believe some of the residents have already started [moving] due to rising waters last night.”

SowetanLIVE

Motorists advised to avoid M1 in Braamfontein as Samwu members protest

Braamfontein came to a standstill on Thursday as members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) took to the streets in a protest that ...
News
4 months ago

Samwu members block M1, M2 highways after wage dispute with Joburg City

About 10,000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) on Thursday blocked off the M1 and M2 ...
News
8 months ago

18-hour battle to save M1 highway from raging fire

Parts of Johannesburg were yesterday left without power as firefighters scrambled for more than 18 hours to put out a blaze that threatened to ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...
R300 to enter SA illegally