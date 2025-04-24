Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as heavy rainfall has led to the temporary closure of major roads in the North West, including the N12 highway near Potchefstroom and Martin Khunoe Road near the New Matlosana Mall.
The North West department of community safety andtransport management has deployed traffic officers to assist and direct road users as parts of these roads are submerged due to flooding.
“The N12 is temporarily closed. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes,” the traffic call centre confirmed to Sowetan on Thursday.
The affect of the flooding stretches beyond the N12 highway, as several areas within Matlosana are affected, and rising water levels along the Schoonspruit River have prompted warnings of possible evacuations.
“Residents living along Schoonspruit, Cuckoo, Freedman and Adrian streets are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if necessary for their safety,” Matlosana’s office of disaster management said in a statement.
The statement said the flooding was caused by three farm dams overflowing, which increased water flow towards Schoonspruit and Ventersdorp areas.
In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Ward 39 DA councillor Inge Wilken wrote: “We believe some of the residents have already started [moving] due to rising waters last night.”
SowetanLIVE
Flooding: N12 closed, residents, motorists warned to be alert
The flooding was caused by three farm dams overflowing
Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as heavy rainfall has led to the temporary closure of major roads in the North West, including the N12 highway near Potchefstroom and Martin Khunoe Road near the New Matlosana Mall.
The North West department of community safety andtransport management has deployed traffic officers to assist and direct road users as parts of these roads are submerged due to flooding.
“The N12 is temporarily closed. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes,” the traffic call centre confirmed to Sowetan on Thursday.
The affect of the flooding stretches beyond the N12 highway, as several areas within Matlosana are affected, and rising water levels along the Schoonspruit River have prompted warnings of possible evacuations.
“Residents living along Schoonspruit, Cuckoo, Freedman and Adrian streets are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate if necessary for their safety,” Matlosana’s office of disaster management said in a statement.
The statement said the flooding was caused by three farm dams overflowing, which increased water flow towards Schoonspruit and Ventersdorp areas.
In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Ward 39 DA councillor Inge Wilken wrote: “We believe some of the residents have already started [moving] due to rising waters last night.”
SowetanLIVE
Motorists advised to avoid M1 in Braamfontein as Samwu members protest
Samwu members block M1, M2 highways after wage dispute with Joburg City
18-hour battle to save M1 highway from raging fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos