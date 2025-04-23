News

Wardens arrested in connection with inmate's murder

23 April 2025
Four wardens have been arrested in connection with the murder of an inmate, Mpho Mkhumbeni, at the Mangaung prison. Mkhumbeni was murdered on March 12.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said initially, it was believed that Mkhumbeni died due to natural causes and an inquest docket was opened.

“However, subsequent post-mortem results indicated that Mkhumbeni died due to unnatural causes. These findings led investigators to change the inquest docket to a murder investigation.

“Further investigations by the Bloemspruit police on the evening of Tuesday resulted in the arrest of four warders, aged between 34 and 50, for the alleged murder of Mkhumbeni,” said Makhele.

The accused are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.

