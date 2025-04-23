Unemployed father who bagged more than R1.7m in Sportstake 8 jackpot wants to start a business

News

23 April 2025 - 15:01
The man said he is grateful for the chance to build a better future for his loved ones.
A sports fanatic father who bagged more than R1.7m in the Sportstake 8 jackpot plans to start a business that will offer long-term stability and income for his household.

“The win is a dream come true,” he said.

Ithuba announced the man claimed his wealth after the draw last Friday.

The unemployed father placed a R10 manual wager.

“I couldn’t believe I had won so much money from a game I love (with) only a R10 ticket. I kept my ticket safely tucked inside my Bible until I could claim it,” he said.

The man said he is grateful for the chance to build a better future for his loved ones.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “Sportstake 8 is an exhilarating game that combines the thrill of soccer with the excitement of winning. We congratulate the winner on his blend of sports knowledge and luck.”

TimesLIVE

