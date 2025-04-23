Tshwane and Joburg remain on high alert during heavy rainfall

The Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert after a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng.
About a 60% to 80% chance of rain is expected in Tshwane, and severe thunderstorms are expected to persist from about 11am until midnight on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) announced a cut-off low weather system is expected to move into the western interior on Wednesday. The system is forecast to move slowly eastward and is likely to leave the country by Saturday.
Saws warned of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across the central and eastern regions, with rainfall expected to exceed 50mm in the eastern parts on Wednesday and Thursday.
The City of Tshwane and City of Johannesburg emergency services departments (EMS) said they will continue to monitor weather reports and remain on high alert for related emergencies.
Tshwane EMS department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the impact of severe thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.
“Large amounts of small hail may fall. Damaging winds and excessive lightning may result in house or other structural fires. Disruptions to traffic can be expected due to major roads being flooded, with minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions. There may be localised service disruptions due to power failures and damage to infrastructure. There may be damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers,” he said.
Mnguni called on communities to stay indoors if possible and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines and so on) which may be hit by lightning.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to be cautious while driving, keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded bridges and low-lying areas.
“We remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergency,” Mulaudzi said.
Saws said severe thunderstorms associated with flooding of roads and settlements, and damage or loss of infrastructure, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock are expected, specially over the Free State and North West. There is also a possibility of damaging hail.
TimesLIVE
Tshwane and Joburg remain on high alert during heavy rainfall
Cut-off low weather system expected to move into the western interior on Wednesday
Image: 123RF/thvideo
The Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert after a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng.
About a 60% to 80% chance of rain is expected in Tshwane, and severe thunderstorms are expected to persist from about 11am until midnight on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) announced a cut-off low weather system is expected to move into the western interior on Wednesday. The system is forecast to move slowly eastward and is likely to leave the country by Saturday.
Saws warned of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms across the central and eastern regions, with rainfall expected to exceed 50mm in the eastern parts on Wednesday and Thursday.
The City of Tshwane and City of Johannesburg emergency services departments (EMS) said they will continue to monitor weather reports and remain on high alert for related emergencies.
Tshwane EMS department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the impact of severe thunderstorms may lead to localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.
“Large amounts of small hail may fall. Damaging winds and excessive lightning may result in house or other structural fires. Disruptions to traffic can be expected due to major roads being flooded, with minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions. There may be localised service disruptions due to power failures and damage to infrastructure. There may be damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers,” he said.
Mnguni called on communities to stay indoors if possible and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines and so on) which may be hit by lightning.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged motorists to be cautious while driving, keep a safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded bridges and low-lying areas.
“We remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergency,” Mulaudzi said.
Saws said severe thunderstorms associated with flooding of roads and settlements, and damage or loss of infrastructure, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock are expected, specially over the Free State and North West. There is also a possibility of damaging hail.
TimesLIVE
Brace for snow, hail and rain
Weather warning: More heavy rain on the way for most provinces
Level 6 disruptive rainfall warning for KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos