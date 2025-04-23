The Quick Interview | Policing agencies crucial to end taxi violence

The Gauteng transport department and taxi associations signed a ceasefire agreement after the surge of taxi-related violence in the province two weeks ago. Despite the agreement, a Katlehong woman taxi owner was gunned down on April 14.
Lesiba Mpya, a spokesperson for the roads and traffic department, spoke to Sowetan and said they are confident that the latest intervention by the premier will go a long way to capacitate the department to mitigate taxi violence.
Sowetan: What exactly does the latest ceasefire agreement entail, and how is it different from previous ones?
Mpya: The ceasefire is a clarion call by both the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance and Santaco [the SA National Taxi Council] Gauteng, supported by the MEC [for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela] as an immediate and necessary commitment by the taxi industry to the people and the government. It must be seen as part of the bargain by the leadership and operators of the taxi industry with the transport MEC to have until the end of April to consult and resolve the violence.
Sowetan: Can you clarify what the ceasefire means in practical terms for commuters, operators, and rival associations?
Mpya: It means the taxi industry must stop the violence and killings; they must hold each other accountable; they must assist law enforcement with information; and they must disclose information on officials involved in licensing corruption and any other issue.
Sowetan: At the taxi summit in June 2019, it was declared that violence in the industry would end. What has happened since then?
Mpya: [That summit] led to the establishment of the Gauteng commission of inquiry into taxi violence. It was led by retired judge [Jeremiah] Shongwe, who provided detailed findings on the challenges and causes of taxi violence, and made recommendations. Since 2021, after judge Shongwe handed over his report, the department has been struggling to implement his recommendations, particularly on law enforcement, without which it is difficult to deal with taxi violence.
Sowetan: Where are we failing and what lessons have we learnt since then?
Mpya: There is the failure by law enforcement agencies, including the police, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and municipal traffic police to work together. There is also a failure to regulate and integrate the taxi industry as part of the broader public transport at all levels, including local, provincial and national. These are major lessons, and there is work under way, led by the MEC, to correct and turn the situation around.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Policing agencies crucial to end taxi violence
Gauteng roads and transport MEC is committed to 'correct and turn the situation around' spokesperson tells Sowetan
Image: Sharon Seretlo
