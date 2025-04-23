Transport minister Barbara Creecy has revealed that the department is still disbursing Covid-19 relief funds to the taxi industry.
This was disclosed in a written parliamentary response to Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane's question. Creecy said R408m in a “one-off taxi gratuity” was allocated in the 2025/26 financial year budget to allow for the conclusion of the disbursement of the 2021 relief fund, which was intended to mitigate the affect of Covid-19 on the taxi industry.
“Due to a number of challenges in the taxi industry, not all operators managed to access the relief fund,” Creecy said.
“As of March 2023, about 56,623 qualifying operating licences on the system were still not paid. Cabinet approved an extension on August 31 2023 to allow that R708m, which was the balance on March 31 2023, be paid out to outstanding taxi operators. In this regard R300m was allocated in the 2024/25 financial year and the balance of R408m has been allocated in the 2025/26 financial year to allow for the conclusion of the disbursement.”
In 2021 the cabinet approved a R1.135bn one-off payment to help taxi operators during strict Covid-19 restrictions, when the industry couldn't access other forms of relief. Creecy said the relief is granted to all legal taxi operators with valid operating licences who were in operation during the national lockdown.
Taxpayers still paying Covid-19 relief funds to taxi industry: Barbara Creecy
R408m allocated in 2025/26 budget an insult to taxpayers, says Mmusi Maimane
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has revealed that the department is still disbursing Covid-19 relief funds to the taxi industry.
This was disclosed in a written parliamentary response to Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane's question. Creecy said R408m in a “one-off taxi gratuity” was allocated in the 2025/26 financial year budget to allow for the conclusion of the disbursement of the 2021 relief fund, which was intended to mitigate the affect of Covid-19 on the taxi industry.
“Due to a number of challenges in the taxi industry, not all operators managed to access the relief fund,” Creecy said.
“As of March 2023, about 56,623 qualifying operating licences on the system were still not paid. Cabinet approved an extension on August 31 2023 to allow that R708m, which was the balance on March 31 2023, be paid out to outstanding taxi operators. In this regard R300m was allocated in the 2024/25 financial year and the balance of R408m has been allocated in the 2025/26 financial year to allow for the conclusion of the disbursement.”
In 2021 the cabinet approved a R1.135bn one-off payment to help taxi operators during strict Covid-19 restrictions, when the industry couldn't access other forms of relief. Creecy said the relief is granted to all legal taxi operators with valid operating licences who were in operation during the national lockdown.
Maimane criticised the continued payouts to the industry. “Bosa finds it unacceptable that public funds continue to flow to a sector without clear transparency, accountability or evidence of need, especially as essential public services such as education and healthcare remain underfunded,” he said.
He argued that while South Africans would be forced to adjust to the half-percentage point VAT increase set to take effect on May 1, the government continues to disburse funds to a multibillion-rand industry — which doesn't pay tax.
“Parliament is now preparing to finalise the national budget in the coming weeks, and factional battles within the GNU are already delaying progress. This latest revelation only reinforces Bosa’s position that the current budget has both misguided priorities and questionable allocations.
“At a time when our economy demands bold action and strategic investment, continued handouts under the guise of Covid-19 relief is an insult to struggling taxpayers and unemployed citizens.”
TimesLIVE
Transport minister Creecy hails zero fatalities on Limpopo’s N1 over Easter
'No mercy'- KZN MEC calls for six-year sentences in drunk driving crackdown
Creecy launches Request For Information process to tackle struggling rail and port infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos