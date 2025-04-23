News

Stash of stolen appliances and clothes found in backyard rental room

By TimesLIVE - 23 April 2025 - 10:06
Some of the stolen goods were identified by their owners.
Image: SAPS

Limpopo police have seized stolen property from a backyard room in the Waterberg district.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers found television sets, washing machines, microwaves, cellphones, clothes, shoes, bicycles and other household items.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the rental property on Tuesday.

“He was asked about the origin of the properties but failed to provide a satisfactory response,” Ledwaba said.

The suspect is due to appear before the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court soon.

Ledwaba said: “Some victims identified their stolen property at the scene.”

