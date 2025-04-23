She decided to return for her Master's and is studying through the Global Labour University programme.
'SA is friendly but the inequality is extreme'
'What I appreciate a lot is how welcoming people are here'
Some exchange students in SA say they're having the time of their lives away from home as they experience a mix of cultural immersion, academic challenges and personal transformation as they settle in a different country.
From the bustling Johannesburg lights to the quiet streets of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, these students came to SA for academics but are getting much more – such as introducing their palates to uniquely South African dishes and being pleasantly surprised by the friendliness of locals.
In Germany, where Wits political science Master's student Sophia Lutum is from, people generally speak only when they are spoken to but realised that in SA people are different.
“What I appreciate a lot is how welcoming people are here. Everyone is kind of relaxed, not in a hurry. Compared to back home, I feel way more at ease. And people are so open, you just end up chatting with strangers. In Germany, people don’t talk unless they have to.”
This is Lutum's second stint in SA after being here in 2016 when she was volunteering in Soweto.
She decided to return for her Master's and is studying through the Global Labour University programme.
“I chose Wits because of its focus on labour policy and political economy, but another big reason is that I spent a year volunteering in Soweto and I just wanted to come back to see friends again, eat atchar, kota and Lunch Bars and reconnect with this place that feels like a second home,” said Lutum.
She said her return has been both comforting and eye-opening. While she finds South Africans friendlier and more laid back, Lutum has also been struck by the inequalities that define everyday life.
“To be honest, what frustrates me is the extreme inequality. People here deserve so much better than what they’re getting. But what I find also encouraging is how people are invested in the government, especially youth, like in my class, we debated over the R350 grants. People were so engaged and not afraid to disagree even with the lecturer. That’s how learning should be, through real debate,” she said.
Across the country in Makhanda, Zimbabwean Nyasha Hlambelo is also adjusting to life away from home at Rhodes University. Just like Lutum, the locals' friendliness blew Hlambelo away.
“What surprised me the most is how warm and welcoming the people are. The world often paints a different picture, especially when it comes to how foreigners are treated, but my experience has been the complete opposite. Everyone I’ve met has been kind, open and eager to share their culture. It’s been refreshing.”
Before coming to SA, French student Alya Belkhir had read a lot of negative things about the country on social media. However, that didn't discourage her from coming to experience the country herself.
“I’d seen a lot online about how South Africans can be unfriendly or even hostile towards foreigners, but I didn’t let that shape my expectations too much but I chose to come with an open mind, and honestly, my experience has been the total opposite, everyone’s been warm and welcoming,” he said.
Belkhir, who is studying political science at Wits, said Johannesburg’s arts scene, nightlife, and social energy have all been unexpected highlights, though some cultural differences took getting used to.
“People here are less shy, more open, but the biggest challenge has been not being able to walk everywhere. It’s not a walkable city and the transport system is hard to figure out as a foreigner.”
Despite the challenges, Alya says the experience has changed her. “I’ve learnt how to stand up for myself, how to be more independent. And I’ve learnt that I want to specialise in African Studies. I don’t want this to be my only experience here,” she said.
