Police say high-level team has been assigned to probe Mashatile's shooting incident

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said while it is not common practice to discuss safety and security aspects of the executive, the national commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, deemed it fit to assure the country that sufficient resources are always assigned to safeguard members of the national executive.
“After the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and still [is] under way, with the ballistics report already concluded. Crime Intelligence is also continuing with its regular risk and threat assessment on both the president and the deputy president.
“The incident remains under investigation with a high-level team assigned to investigate this case,” Mathe said.
She said members of the Presidential Protection Service who are assigned to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mashatile are trained to a high level of skill and possess the necessary expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat.
“The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat to their lives.”
Police have confirmed that a high-level investigative team has been assigned to look into the recent shooting incident involving deputy president Paul Mashatile's convoy.
The investigation follows reports that Mashatile's vehicle was struck by gunfire three times while he was on his way home from an ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg a few weeks ago.
Speaking to the media over the weekend, Mashatile said he initially believed stones were hitting the car, but his team later informed him that bullets had hit the vehicle.
