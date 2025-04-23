News

NPA bolsters team looking into prospects of appealing Omotoso judgment

23 April 2025 - 17:07
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha high court earlier this month. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has bolstered its internal team of experienced sexual offences prosecutors with a senior counsel to assess and advise on the prospects of appealing the Timothy Omotoso judgment.

Earlier this month, the Gqeberha high court found Nigerian televangelist Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho not guilty on 32 charges the state indicted them on, including rape and human trafficking. 

“This decision is informed by the importance and the complexity of the matter and that the state can only appeal an acquittal judgment in terms of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said. 

The team is studying the transcript and the three other relevant decisions handed down in the course of the trial and will provide a memorandum of advice and opinion on the appealability of the judgment, he said.

“This judgment has had a devastating effect on our fight against sexual and gender-based violence and has undermined confidence in the criminal justice system, with dire implications for the courageous victims in the matter.”

TimesLIVE

Too late: Omotoso trial witnesses say meeting NPA boss now is pointless

Six women who testified in the Timothy Omotoso rape and kidnapping trial believe that a meeting with the National Prosecuting Authority's boss, ...
News
6 days ago

Religious institutions lack proper oversight – commission

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) says the ...
News
1 week ago

Rights bodies to probe inept handling of Omotoso case

The National Prosecuting Authority's bungling of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso's rape case is an indication of broader “systemic failures” ...
News
1 week ago

