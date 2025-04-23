News

New app to track GBV cases launched

Complainants to trace progress from opening of docket to when matter reaches court

23 April 2025 - 07:38
The app aims to track handling of GBCV issues and hold to account those tasked with dealing with such cases.
Image: 123RF/ALLA MACHUTT

SA now has an app where people can track gender-based violence (GBV) cases from the moment a docket is opened at a police station, whether it ends up in court and how it moves from there.

The app called the GenG Engage is the brainchild of four movements that advocate for GBV victims – Sonke Gender Justice, ACTIVATE!, Change Drivers and Action Aid.

Namuma Mulindi Policy Development and Advocacy specialist at Sonke Gender Justice
Image: SUPPLIED

According to Sonke Gender Justice’s policy development and advocacy specialist, Namuma Mulindi, the app, which has been in development since 2020, was established to tackle the high underreporting of GBV cases driven by poor police response, weak interdepartmental coordination, slow progress and limited public awareness of available support services.

She said GenG Engage is for community benefit and upliftment and creates an easy way for youth to engage with one another and plan events not necessarily linked to GBV but having an impact on the communities they come from.

“The more community-based organisations use this app, the more we shall be able to track service delivery on issues of GBV. It is a means to hold duty bearers accountable.

According to Mulindi, the app development took a human-centred design approach where they held meetings with young people in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“We asked them what they would like to have on a GBV app that they believe would enable them to help survivors of GBV more effectively. 

“Their response included recommendations for a place where they could access information to empower themselves to help victims and to hold the state accountable. They also recommended a platform where they could engage with one another, share ideas and experiences and mobilise one another for events, campaigns, and even host webinars.

“This is how we devised the three core arms of the app, which are access to justice, access to information and a platform to engage that we call GenG Engage.”   

The app comes at a time when SA’s recent crime statistics revealed that crimes against women and children have skyrocketed to 961 murders and 1,661 attempted murders reported, according to the statistics for the third quarter of 2024/25 released in February.

The statistics also revealed that 11,803 rape cases were reported countrywide.

“It is evident that addressing GBVF [gender-based violence and femicide] demands a multilayered approach,” Mulindi said.

SowetanLIVE

