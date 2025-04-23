Two Umlazi youngsters testified in the Durban high court on Tuesday about witnessing a burglary at the home of teenager Aphiwe Ngcobo, who was killed on the eve of the general elections last year.
Sizwe Mthembu and Mondli Mhlongo, who live near the Ngcobo family, gave evidence in the trial of Sifundo Bongani Bhengu, 39, and Bongani Jali, 24, who are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of the teen. They have pleaded not guilty.
Ngcobo, 17, a grade 11 pupil at Durban Girls’ Secondary in Greyville, was found bound and gagged with a wound in her chest.
Mthembu said he knew Ngcobo's father Mondli as an elderly man who he described as being a father figure for him. He said his home is built on a slope next to the Ngcobo family.
He said shortly before 10am on the eve of elections, he and his friends were sitting outside when a white VW Polo reversed near the entrance to the Ngcobo's home. A tall man clad in a hoodie and a mask got out of the car. The man had a revolver, wore gloves and had a key for the gate.
Mhlongo said the person who entered the Ngcobo home came out with a TV. He said it was the first time he saw the VW Polo.
Neighbours testify about witnessing robbery in murder trial of Umlazi teen
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Two Umlazi youngsters testified in the Durban high court on Tuesday about witnessing a burglary at the home of teenager Aphiwe Ngcobo, who was killed on the eve of the general elections last year.
Sizwe Mthembu and Mondli Mhlongo, who live near the Ngcobo family, gave evidence in the trial of Sifundo Bongani Bhengu, 39, and Bongani Jali, 24, who are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of the teen. They have pleaded not guilty.
Ngcobo, 17, a grade 11 pupil at Durban Girls’ Secondary in Greyville, was found bound and gagged with a wound in her chest.
Mthembu said he knew Ngcobo's father Mondli as an elderly man who he described as being a father figure for him. He said his home is built on a slope next to the Ngcobo family.
He said shortly before 10am on the eve of elections, he and his friends were sitting outside when a white VW Polo reversed near the entrance to the Ngcobo's home. A tall man clad in a hoodie and a mask got out of the car. The man had a revolver, wore gloves and had a key for the gate.
Mhlongo said the person who entered the Ngcobo home came out with a TV. He said it was the first time he saw the VW Polo.
Both witnesses confirmed they knew the suspects.
Later in the day, Bhengu's former landlord gave evidence about his tenant.
Mxolisi Nkomo of Malukazi said Bhengu approached him at the beginning of May 2024 looking for accommodation after he had a fallout with his father.
He said on May 29 they had an altercation as Bhengu had not paid his rent and deposit and he asked him to leave. Before leaving, Nkomo said he took a Puma backpack, which he believed belonged to Bhengu, as collateral.
He later discovered it contained a remote control, shorts, workwear overall and jacket. He said the discovery came after Bhengu’s girlfriend, identified as Gugu Mshazi, telephoned him.
“She [Gugu] told me I didn't care about her boyfriend's plight by not giving him the bag with his clothing,” said Nkomo.
During cross-examination by Bhengu's legal representative Vicky Nattar, Nkomo was asked about the duration of Bhengu’s stay. Nkomo estimated Bhengu lived there for close to a month.
Nattar challenged this, saying Bhengu only stayed at the place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“I cannot confirm the days he stayed. I don’t keep track his comings and goings as it’s his business,” said Nkomo.
Nattar also challenged Nkomo about the bag he confiscated, saying his client disputed it was a Puma bag. Bhengu claimed it was another brand, G-Star Raw, and included the same brand of apparel, including a cap and pair of jeans.
“The bag I saw had the contents which I mentioned. I don’t know about a G-Star bag,” said Nkomo.
On Thursday the driver of the VW Polo, identified as "Sticks", is expected to take to the witness stand.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Teens arrested for 'robbing victims with imitation firearm' in Cape Town
Daughter arrested over 'insurance claim' murder of elderly mother
Insurer refuses to pay out after ‘cloned’ car stolen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos