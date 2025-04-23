Female prisoners and remand inmates are enduring massive overcrowding at Cape Town's Pollsmoor correctional facility, parliamentarians discovered during an oversight visit on Tuesday.
Portfolio committee on correctional services chairperson Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said they will regularly conduct physical oversight visits and follow up on the commitments made by officials to address the challenges that were highlighted.
MPs raised concerns over high levels of overcrowding at the facility and delays in its maintenance work.
The remand detainees facility is 234% overcrowded, Medium A section 146%, Medium B Section 149%, Medium C Section 61% and the female section is 248% overcrowded.
MPs saw some dilapidated parts of the facility, damaged water infrastructure in some areas, kitchen equipment not working and bed space at the remand detainees section that need urgent attention.
Ramolobeng said: "The committee has resolved to have a joint meeting with the public works and infrastructure committee to address the problem of maintenance at facilities as the challenge of maintenance is common at all the facilities the committee has visited."
MPs find massive overcrowding during Pollsmoor prison visit
Image: Eugene Coetzee/ File photo
