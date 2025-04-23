Kekana was part of a team that manned the border during the Easter weekend where about 16,000 people crossed daily from Tuesday last week. At least 1,000 undocumented migrants were deported during the Easter week rush.
How Covid rerouted aspiring pilot to drones
Qualification adds value to border management duty
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Themba Kekana was on course to finish his commercial pilot licence when Covid-19 hit and grounded flights, forcing him to change his career path to focus on flying drones.
Today, Kekana is a member of the Border Management Authority (BMA) team of drone operators who help the organisation fight illegal border crossings at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe. BMA recently launched the drone aspect of their work and some of the unusual things that Kekana has seen include undocumented migrants hiding under trucks and a fridge being carried on a makeshift boat into Zimbabwe.
Kekana was part of a team that manned the border during the Easter weekend where about 16,000 people crossed daily from Tuesday last week. At least 1,000 undocumented migrants were deported during the Easter week rush.
“I guess operations like these keep the country and our borders safe. Border patrols have been some of the highlights in my experience ever since getting the licence,” said Kekana.
His journey began when he studied for a private pilot's licence and had plans to go further and acquire a commercial licence when the pandemic hit the world and grounded planes.
“I’ve always wanted to be in aviation. I didn’t know exactly which part or department I wanted to work in. I considered aviation law, which I eventually studied and finished, but I also wanted to fly,” he said.
“When planes could not fly due to Covid, I saw an opportunity in drones because they were still operational.”
Kekana trained with Bidvest, completed his drone pilot’s licence and quickly found himself immersed in the rapidly growing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry.
Although not wanting to call himself an expert, he outlined experiences that included flying for Transnet and guarding their railways, directing motorcades during special government operations, and conducting personal protection flights for high-profile individuals.
Despite these impressive milestones, Kekana remains humble. “Funny enough, I don’t think I’ve made it yet. I’ve done a lot of special things in the industry, but I still have more to achieve,” he said.
A moment that stands out for him was hiring a private aircraft and flying it to Botswana for an airshow on his own. “That was big for me. I still get excited thinking about it,” Kekana said.
Getting to where he is now has had it challenges, one of them being securing finances for his studies.
“Being a manned pilot is very expensive. Even for a drone licence, the money needs to be available in a short space of time. Unlike university, where you can pay over the years, aviation requires lump sums within months,” he said.
Kekana said financial challenges didn't deter him and shouldn't prevent others from wanting to follow in the same career path.
“Don’t give up. If you don’t have the money, go through the books and a plan will come. There are institutions like the Transport Education Training Authority, SA Civil Aviation Authority and even private funders who can help.
“Aviation is something you need passion for. I draw passion for flying and understanding its laws. I enjoy both the technical side and the legal processes behind flying. That’s what makes it complete for me. I honestly love what I do,” he said.
